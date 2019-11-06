Grand Haven forecast

Today: Snow showers likely before 9 a.m., then rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and noon, then rain showers after noon. High near 40. West-southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
Tonight: Rain and snow showers likely before midnight, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 33. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. North-northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
