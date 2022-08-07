Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South-southwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
