Today: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a northwest wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West-northwest wind 14 to 17 mph.
