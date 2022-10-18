A wind advisory is in effect for the West Michigan Lakeshore until 2 a.m. Wednesday, with gusts up to around 50 mph possible.
Today: Showers. High near 45. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 38. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 9 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 46. West-northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West-northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
