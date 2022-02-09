Today: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of drizzle between 9 and 10 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely after 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 36. West-southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 10 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
