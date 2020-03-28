Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. Patchy fog before noon. High near 55. East wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Patchy fog between 9 p.m. and midnight. Low around 42. East-southeast wind around 16 mph becoming south-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three-quarters and 1 inch possible.
