Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 65. East-southeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. High near 73. South-southeast wind around 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high around 70.
