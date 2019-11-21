The city of Grand Haven is reminding residents that they are not allowed to rake their leaves into the street. The spring and fall leaf pick-up service was discontinued in 2011.
If leaves, yard waste or other prohibited materials are in the public right of way, they may be collected and removed by the city with the cost of such collection billed to the adjacent property owner, plus a fine, city officials say. The city will charge for time and material needed to remove prohibited deposits.
However, Republic Services will be picking up loose leaves on the same day as a resident’s normal garbage pick-up day through Dec. 1, provided the leaves are either in a biodegradable bag or in a container marked “yard waste.” This service will resume April 1.
In addition, city residents may drop off leaves in any container or bag at either Griffin Elementary School or Lakeshore Middle School on Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to noon, through Dec. 7. Plastic bags and containers may not be left at the site. However, 2-ply paper bags are acceptable and may be deposited directly into the collection vehicle.
Spring drop-off dates are yet to be determined and will be announced at a later date.
