Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers arrested a 36-year-old man for domestic assault and probation violation early Sunday morning.
According to Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Despelder Street at around 3 a.m. The investigation revealed that a Grand Haven man had allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.
