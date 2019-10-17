Grand Haven man dies in car versus pedestrian crash

A 60-year-old Grand Haven man died late Wednesday night after being struck by a car while walking on Robbins Road.
Emergency crews responded to Robbins Road west of 168th Avenue in Grand Haven Township shortly before 11 p.m.
Investigation at the scene showed that the man was walking east on Robbins along the shoulder of the road when he was struck by an eastbound 2010 Audi A4 driven by a 52-year-old Grand Haven man, according to Sgt. J. Douglas of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, whose name was not released, was transported by ambulance to North Ottawa Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, Douglas said. The driver of the car was not injured.
Police said that the driver is cooperating fully with officials doing the investigation and that alcohol, drugs or phone use; do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
