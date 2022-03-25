A Grand Haven man was arraigned Thursday morning in the Ottawa County 58th District Court for malicious destruction of property.
Ryan Dykstra faces the misdemeanor charge that could mean up to 93 days in jail and/or $500 or three times the amount of destruction, whichever is greater.
