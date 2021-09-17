A Grand Haven man was injured Thursday when a car turned into his vehicle's path in Crockery Township.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Cleveland Street near Patchin Boulevard on a report of a two-vehicle personal injury crash. A vehicle driven by a 63-year-old Nunica man was making a left turn onto northbound Patchin Boulevard from eastbound Cleveland Street when he failed to yield for a vehicle driven by a 79-year-old Grand Haven man traveling west on Cleveland.
