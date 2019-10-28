Marvin K. Satter will celebrate his 100th birthday on Nov. 4.
Satter was born in Grand Haven on Nov. 4, 1919, to Englebert “Fritz” Satter and Adriana “Jenny” Wildrom Satter.
Marvin married the former Esther DeWind of Muskegon on Dec. 31, 1939. They have three daughters: Betty Smyers of Parker, Arizona; Mary Warber of Bradenton, Florida; and Marva Shears of White Cloud. Esther died in 1996.
Satter married Ann Damhoff in September 1997, and the two now reside in The Village at the Pines in Grand Haven.
Satter served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was an active member of the American Legion for 70 years. He owned Lehman’s Barber Shop in downtown Grand Haven, next to Steiner’s Pharmacy and across the street from Hostetter’s News, through the 1950s. After selling the barber shop, he worked as a maintenance engineer at Grand Haven High School in the early 1960s.
Satter then joined the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, where he served until moving back to Florida in 1972. He returned to Grand Haven in 1992.
An open house for family and friends will be held in the Grand Pines Assisted Living’s north dining room on Friday, Nov. 1 from 2-4 p.m.
