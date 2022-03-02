Traveling to Muskegon? Why not take the bus?
On Monday, Harbor Transit and the Muskegon Area Transit System (MATS) announced that they are now connected.
According to a WZZM-TV story, “The two public transportation systems have planned for years to expand services to provide more regional transportation.”
The two systems are now connected through a shared stop in Norton Shores, at Mercy Health, 6401 Prairie St.
To travel, Harbor Transit customers can call 616-842-3200 to schedule their ride. From there, they can take a MATS bus into Muskegon.
“Mercy clinic has an established MATS bus stop allowing passengers to ride a MATS bus or call the MATS GO2 On Demand Service,” WZZM-TV reported.
A MATS rider wishing to catch a ride to Grand Haven will have to call Harbor Transit to schedule a time for pick-up.
Harbor Transit service hours:
• Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last pick-up at 5:30 p.m.)
• Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last pick-up at 3:30 p.m.)
• Sundays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (advanced registration required by the prior Tuesday)
MATS fixed route and paratransit service hours:
— Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5:50 p.m.
— Closed Saturdays and Sundays
MATS Go2 service hours:
• Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to midnight
• Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To learn more, visit HarborTransit.org or at MATSBus.com.
