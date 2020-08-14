The gym can be an intimidating place with a slew of overwhelming factors for anyone on the autism spectrum.
Grand Haven native Erin Beal experienced that firsthand. She is now opening her own fitness center in Portage to empower those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) to embrace physical wellness.
Beal was diagnosed with ASD at age 30, which is also when she was getting into strength training. Getting her personal trainer’s license and working at the local YMCA embedded fitness into her life – which clicked, when she learned while earning her master’s degree, how physical wellness can benefit those with ASD.
“They were just two totally separate things – something I was discovering about myself personally and also a new hobby I was picking up,” she said. “Gradually, over time, it just made sense that these two aspects would come together – something that had helped me to manage my own maladaptive symptoms and my firsthand experience.”
After more than a year of planning, Beal is on the cusp of the grand opening of the Autism Wellness Center of Southwest Michigan. The Kalamazoo-area studio’s first sessions are scheduled to begin Sept. 21, which include a six-week wellness clinic and three weeks of online check-ins.
The studio will include a variety of features to limit sensory overload often found at traditional gyms. Things like different light temperatures and music volume all add up to complicated environments difficult to explain to those who haven’t experienced the sensation, Beal said.
“I think that people seemed to easily understand the sensory aspects now that we’ve seen grocery stores and movie theaters and museums having low-sensory hours or days,” she said. “I think that the key is going to be building upon that, because people associate measures taken to manage a sensory environment as being as simple as turning down the lights or the music. It’s really not that simple.”
Because of that individualism in reaction, Beal designed the studio to have a range of options that best suit its users. She says her approach considers the unique nature of each person’s neurological differences and changes the environment to suit that. This strays from a popular behaviorist perspective, which encourages those with ASD to cope with disturbances and blend in with the rest of the world.
Through the Autism Wellness Center, Beal ultimately hopes to be supportive of her clients’ neurological and physical well-being – however that may be.
“My entire mission and message is to spread the idea that people on the spectrum, or anyone really, we need to embrace our own diverse neurologies,” she said. “I have no intentions of doing anything other than supporting each client exactly as they are.”
Beal said she is still hoping to raise funds to support the studio. Her GoFundMe page is raising money to cover adaptive equipment and help finish furnishing the location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.