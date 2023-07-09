A Grand Haven man was shot and killed by officers early Sunday morning outside of Trinity Heath Grand Haven Hospital.
Officers were called to the area on reports of a "suicidal man" around 4:30 a.m.
"The man was armed with a rifle and was shot and killed by the officers as they tried to intervene," said Jeff Hawke, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Director. The man was 66 years old.
The investigation has been turned over to the Michigan State Police.
Two GHDPS Officers responded to the call and both are on paid administrative leave, which is a standard procedure for this type of incident, Hawke said.
“Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased and all who were involved in this incident,” Hawke said.
Trinity Health released the following statement Sunday afternoon:
"In coordination with local authorities, the Trinity Health Grand Haven hospital campus was placed on a temporary lockdown shortly after 5 a.m. this morning while police responded to a situation. The situation is now resolved and the hospital has re-opened. All patients, visitors and colleagues are safe and unharmed."
