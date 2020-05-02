State Park officials have closed parking lots at Grand Haven State Park due to overwhelming crowds ignoring physical distancing requirements on Saturday, May 2.
Parking lots will be closed beginning Sunday, May 3, although the park remains open to foot traffic. Visitors are reminded to maintain at least six feet of separation from others and avoid congregating in groups.
City Manager Pat McGinnis said the channel lot (fisherman's parking lot) will reopen Monday, but the campground look and day use lots will remain closed.
"For the first time ever, Grand Haven officials are asking visitors to stay away," McGinnis said. "We look forward to seeing crowds again after the COVID-19 threat passes."
What did they think would happen? And when actually will the Covid-19 crisis pass?
