Today: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 76. South-southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. South-southwest wind 15 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
