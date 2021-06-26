Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.