Lake-effect snow showers are expected today into early Saturday. For the most part, these will have little impact on driving.
However, the snow showers will be heaviest near U.S. 31 around sunrise and again around sunset. The snow showers in the evening may be locally heavy, enough to have snowfall rates greater than 1 inch per hour.
Another storm system will likely bring 2-5 inches of snow to the area Sunday night into early Monday. The heaviest snowfall will likely be north of I-96. Most areas will see at least 2 inches from this storm.
Grand Haven forecast:
Today: Snow showers likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Tonight: Snow showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West-northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. West-southwest wind around 8 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. South-southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Sunday night: Snow showers likely, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
