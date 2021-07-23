Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Widespread haze before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South-southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
