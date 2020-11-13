Today: Rain showers likely, possibly mixing with snow after 8 a.m., then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with temperatures falling to around 36 by 9 a.m. West-northwest wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West-northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south-southwest after midnight.
