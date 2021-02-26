Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 38. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then rain likely. Increasing clouds, with a steady temperature around 35. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.