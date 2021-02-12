Localized accumulations of an inch or 2 are possible along the Lake Michigan shoreline today, particularly around Ludington. Widespread snow accumulations of 1-3 inches are expected late tonight into Saturday, and a bigger system on Monday night and Tuesday could produce several inches of snow.
Today: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
