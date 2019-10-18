Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 44. South-southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers before 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South-southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west-northwest after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
