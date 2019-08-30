Grand Haven weekend forecast

Today: Sunny and cooler, with a high around70. Light north wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. North-northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east-northeast after midnight.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
