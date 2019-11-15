Grand Haven weekend forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West-northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. East wind around 9 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. East-southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 36.
Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 30.
