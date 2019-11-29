Grand Haven weekend forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. East wind around 6 mph.
Tonight: Rain and snow showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 32. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Saturday: Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 3 p.m. High near 38. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Saturday night: Showers. Low around 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high around 40.
Sunday night: A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 8 p.m, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
