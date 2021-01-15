Today: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, mainly before 7 a.m. Patchy fog before 7 a.m. High near 37. South-southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 34. South-southwest wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.