Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East-northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east-southeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West-northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
