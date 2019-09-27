Grand Haven weekend forecast

Today: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 70. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 5 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Low around 57. South-southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and 1 inch possible.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 7 to 17 mph.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 70.
