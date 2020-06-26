Today: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. High around 80. South-southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Low around 64. West wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three-quarters and 1 inch possible.
