A winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon today (Saturday) for Ottawa County and portions of West Michigan.
Additional snow accumulations of 1-4 inches with winds gusting over 30 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow. Hazardous travel conditions will continue through this morning. Blowing snow will reduce visibility and cause whiteout conditions at times. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
