Grand Haven weekend forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a steady temperature around 34. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.