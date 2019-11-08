Grand Haven weekend forecast

Today: Isolated snow showers before 10 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m., mixing with rain after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a temperature rising to around 34 by 4 a.m. Southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday: A chance of showers before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high around 40. Southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West-southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 40.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
