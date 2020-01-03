Grand Haven weekend forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West-northwest wind around 7 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind 7 to 14 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy and breezy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with a low around 30.
