Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. South-southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Saturday night: Showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 41. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday: Showers. High near 52. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday night: Showers. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.