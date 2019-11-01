Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 11 to 18 mph.
Tonight: Showers likely after 9 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West-northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 9 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 38.
