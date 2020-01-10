A winter storm watch is in effect from late tonight through Sunday morning for Ottawa County and a large segment of Michigan's Lower Peninsula. Rain, freezing rain, sleet, snow and wind could create significant trouble.
Today: A chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north-northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight: Rain, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 30. North wind 6 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet before 9 a.m., then sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain. The sleet could be heavy at times. High near 33. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New sleet accumulation of around an inch possible.
Saturday night: Sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain before midnight; then sleet, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain between midnight and 1 a.m.; then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 1 a.m. The sleet could be heavy at times. Low around 24. Blustery, with an east-northeast wind 16 to 26 mph becoming east 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of around 2 inches.
Sunday: Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 8 a.m. High near 30. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of snow after midnight and a low around 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.