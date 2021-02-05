A winter storm warning remains in effect through 7 p.m. today (Friday) for snow and blowing snow. Travel will be hazardous. Arctic air will blow in, dropping wind chill temperatures below zero.
Today: Snow, with areas of blowing snow. High near 21. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
