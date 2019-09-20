Grand Haven weekend forecast

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south-southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South-southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Low around 65. South-southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
