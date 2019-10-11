Grand Haven weekend forecast

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. Southeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three-quarters and 1 inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy.
