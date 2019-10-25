Grand Haven weekend forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 48. West-northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 35. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday night: Showers likely, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
