Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east-northeast after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
