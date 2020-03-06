Today: Rain and snow showers likely before 7 a.m., then a chance of snow showers between 7 and 10 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
