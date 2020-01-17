Grand Haven weekend forecast

A winter weather advisory for portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan (including Ottawa County) is in effect from late tonight until Saturday evening.
Total snow accumulations of 5-8 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Travel could be very difficult.
The heaviest snow will fall late tonight and early Saturday. The snow will be of a heavy and dense variety, making for difficult shoveling.
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 30. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Snow after 8 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow after 1 a.m. Low around 27. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 4 inches.
Saturday: Snow before 10 a.m., then rain and snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 37. Breezy, with a southeast wind 16 to 23 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.
Saturday night: Snow likely before 8 p.m., then snow showers after 8 p.m. Patchy blowing snow after 1 a.m. Low around 18. Windy, with a west-northwest wind 28 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Sunday: Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. High near 22. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Sunday night: Snow showers. Low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
