Grand Haven weekend forecast

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 40. South-southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of drizzle and snow before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday night: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 26. West-northwest wind 15 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 28.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.