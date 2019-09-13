Grand Haven weekend forecast

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 5 p.m. High near 73. South-southeast wind around 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high around 70. West wind 11 to 13 mph.
Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
