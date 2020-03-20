Today: A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11 a.m. as a cold front comes through, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 30 by 3 p.m. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind 10 to 17 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.