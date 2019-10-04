Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. East-southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday: Showers likely after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high around 60. South-southeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 54. South wind 15 to 17 mph becoming west-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
