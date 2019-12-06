Today: Mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 32 by 5 p.m. North-northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 29. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. South-southwest wind 7 to 14 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
